Belarus president plans to leave job under new constitution

“I will not work with you as president under the new constitution,” Lukashenko said in comments released by his press service.

The remarks came a day after Lukashenko met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who expressed support for a new Belarusian Constitution. Russia has close ties with Belarus, and Moscow has offered Lukashenko security assistance if he requests it.

Lukashenko, who has been in office since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition on a trasnfer of power or a new presidential election.

Police have taken a hard line against the demonstrations, and human rights activists say more than 19,000 people have been detained and thousands of them beaten.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Nikolai Petrov/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nikolai Petrov Credit: Nikolai Petrov