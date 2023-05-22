X

Belarus opposition group urges EU to maintain sanctions on Belarus state companies

National & World News
By VANESSA GERA, Associated Press
48 minutes ago
A member of the Belarus opposition movement is calling on the European Union to maintain sanctions against a Belarusian state fertilizer producer

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A member of the Belarus opposition movement urged the European Union on Monday to keep sanctions against a Belarusian state fertilizer producer, warning that lifting them would generate a $1.5 billion windfall for Alexander Lukashenko's regime as it supports Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Pavel Latushka, a former Belarusian minister of culture who is now in exile in Poland, said that he fears the EU might be tempted to lift sanctions against Belaruskali, a producer of potash.

Latushka heads an opposition group, the National Anti-Crisis Management, which has been documenting what it alleges is Lukashenko’s participation in a scheme to deport Ukrainian orphans to camps in Belarus.

The team has been working to bring international attention to its findings in an attempt to stop the deportations and hold Lukashenko to account.

“Belaruskali is the firm that finances the deportation of Ukrainian children,” Latushka, who was sentenced to 18 years of prison in absentia in March by a court in Belarus, told The Associated Press.

His appeal comes as EU foreign ministers were meeting Monday for informal talks expected to focus on sanctions against Belaruskali and the Belarusian Potash Company, which exports Belaruskali's products.

“This is an opportunity for Lukashenko to generate at least one and a half billion dollars in revenue each year, which he will spend on the war,” Latushka said.

The group alleges that the Ukrainian orphans deported to Belarus undergo a process of Russification before being sent to Russia for adoption, something they say amounts to violations of the Geneva conventions against war crimes.

Latushka and his team are collecting evidence and bringing it to international organizations, hoping that the International Criminal Court will issue an arrest warrant for Lukashenko as it did for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ICC in March issued arrest warrants for both Putin and his commissioner for children's rights, with judges in The Hague saying that they found "reasonable grounds to believe" the two are were responsible for war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DOWNEY: Where the boys aren’t -- college graduations3h ago

In-depth survey reveals joys, pains of being LGBTQ+ in the South
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Keisha Lance Bottoms banned from Russia, too
3h ago

South Georgia Conference to lose 193 United Methodist churches
14h ago

South Georgia Conference to lose 193 United Methodist churches
14h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

Fatal shooting of man, 72, outside Hardee’s rocks NE Georgia community
2m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in a tight range as talks on avoiding a U.S...
9m ago
Why Biden is wary of using the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis
9m ago
UK minister Braverman denies 'untoward' meddling over speeding ticket
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
1h ago
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
3h ago
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top