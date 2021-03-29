Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader

Belarus has been engulfed by protests ever since official results from the August vote gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition and some poll workers have said the election was rigged.

The massive demonstrations sparked by the vote were the largest and most persistent show of opposition the former Soviet republic has ever seen, with some of them attracting as many as 200,000 people.

More than 33,000 people were arrested during the protests, and many of them were beaten by police.

Last week, Tsikhanouskaya called for a new wave of anti-Lukashenko rallies to revive the pressure on the government after the winter break. Police flooded Minsk and cracked down on opposition supporters who tried to launch rallies on Thursday and Saturday, arresting hundreds.

Tsikhanouskaya's spokeswoman, Anna Krasulina, dismissed the new probe as baseless, noting that it comes amid a renewed crackdown. “We need an immediate response from the international community to the continuing violence," she said.

Belarusian authorities have previously accused Tsikhanouskaya of plotting violent riots — accusations rejected by her team, which emphasized that she has always supported only peaceful protests.

Earlier this month, Lithuania dismissed Belarus's demand to extradite Tsikhanouskaya, with the Baltic nation’s foreign minister saying that “hell will freeze over first.”

