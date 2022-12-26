Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia

Belarusian authorities accused the two activists of undermining Belarus' national security. The trial was held behind closed doors and without the accused present in accordance with a new law Lukahsenko signed in July, which allowed courts to try Belarusians who had fled abroad in absentia.

In addition to handing Herasimenia a prison term, the court also ruled to seize her apartment, her car and $48,000 in her bank accounts.

According to Belarus' most prominent human rights group, Viasna, 1,439 political prisoners are currently behind bars in Belarus.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who also faces prosecution and lives in exile in Lithuania, condemned the sentences handed to Herasimenia and Opeikin on Monday.

“Shameful!.. This is how the regime tries to punish its opponents in exile,” Tsikhanouskaya tweeted. “The regime can’t get to them, but their property in Belarus was seized, including a car (and) an apartment.”