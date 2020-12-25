Belarus allows Roman Catholic archbishop to return

Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk and Mohilev arrived in Belarus on Thursday. Kondrusiewicz was barred from entering the ex-Soviet nation for nearly four months after his criticism of the Belarusian authorities' crackdown on protests demanding the resignation of the country's authoritarian leader.

Kondrusiewicz was denied entry on Aug. 31 while he was returning to Belarus from a trip to Poland. The next day, Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko accused the 74-year-old archbishop of “delving into politics and dragging believers” into it.