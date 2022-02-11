Hamburger icon
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Local fans allowed inside Olympic bubble

A spectator waits for the start of the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

National & World News
By CANDICE CHOI, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Some local fans are getting to watch the Beijing Games in person, but it’s not clear exactly how they were selected for a visit inside the Olympic bubble

BEIJING (AP) — Some local fans are getting to watch the Beijing Games in person, though it’s not clear exactly how they were selected for a visit inside the tightly controlled Olympic bubble.

As part of the strict measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Games, athletes, reporters and others are being limited to a “closed loop” of dedicated Olympic venues and hotels.

Plans to sell tickets to the general public were scrapped before the Games began. But organizers announced that about 150,000 local spectators including school children and foreign embassy staff would be allowed in some venues.

How they are selected is a bit of a mystery. Jiarong Yan, a representative for Beijing organizers, said they apply and are invited by community organizations, educational institutions and other groups. They're subject to protocols, including testing before they enter and health monitoring after they leave, but quarantining isn’t required. They are kept separate from others inside the bubble.

On Thursday, some fans sat spaced apart inside the Capital Indoor Stadium to watch the men's figure skating free skate. Cheers erupted for China's Jin Boyang and again when Nathan Chen of the U.S. delivered a free skate performance that won him the gold.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Spectators wait for Eileen Gu, of China, during the women's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Spectators wait for the start of a medal ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Fans cheers for Jin Boyang, of China, in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

A spectator watching the women's parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Fans watch during the men's 20-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

Fans wait for the start of the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

