ajc logo
X

Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade

Residents wearing face masks walk through the reopening shopping mall decorated with colorful flowers after being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks walk through the reopening shopping mall decorated with colorful flowers after being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

National & World News
47 minutes ago
Shoppers are returning to the malls of Beijing as the Chinese capital relaxes pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak effectively under control

BEIJING (AP) — Shoppers returned to the malls of Beijing on Sunday as the Chinese capital relaxed pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak effectively under control.

A partial reopening of stores and offices in Beijing was welcomed by a weary populace and struggling shopkeepers eager for life to return to normal. Coupled with a gradual easing of restrictions in Shanghai, it signaled that the worst is over in the twin outbreaks in China's most prominent cities.

The lockdowns and other restrictions under China's "zero-COVID" strategy have increasingly frustrated residents as they see other countries ease up and re-open their borders. Some have resisted and staged protests at apartment complexes and university dormitories, in an authoritarian country where people think twice about speaking out publicly because of possible repercussions.

Restaurants remain closed in Beijing, except for takeout and delivery, and many people in Shanghai still can only go out with special passes and for a limited time period, even as the number of new cases has plummeted. Officials tend to err on the side of caution under a system that readily punishes them for lax enforcement if outbreaks flare up or come back.

China recorded 293 new cases on Saturday, of which 78 were among people who had arrived from overseas. Shanghai had the most non-imported cases, with 122, and Beijing had 21. That's in a population of more than 20 million people in both cities.

Beijing allowed public parks, gyms and cinemas to reopen on Sunday, all at 50% of their capacity. A portion of the Great Wall in a rural part of Beijing, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from downtown, reopens to visitors on Monday.

Xu Hejian, a city spokesperson, said Saturday that sporadic cases are still being found in some districts, but they are within a controllable range. “This round of outbreak has been put under effective control,” he said.

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker wearing a face mask prepares to clean a fashion boutique inside a reopened shopping mall after bering closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

A worker wearing a face mask prepares to clean a fashion boutique inside a reopened shopping mall after bering closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker wearing a face mask prepares to clean a fashion boutique inside a reopened shopping mall after bering closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks bring their children to a reopened mall after it has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Residents wearing face masks bring their children to a reopened mall after it has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks bring their children to a reopened mall after it has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers wearing face masks clean a fashion boutique inside a reopening shopping mall after being closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Workers wearing face masks clean a fashion boutique inside a reopening shopping mall after being closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers wearing face masks clean a fashion boutique inside a reopening shopping mall after being closed due to COVID-19 restriction in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker resurfaces the ice at a skating rink inside the reopened shopping mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

A worker resurfaces the ice at a skating rink inside the reopened shopping mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker resurfaces the ice at a skating rink inside the reopened shopping mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks visit a reopened mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Residents wearing face masks visit a reopened mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks visit a reopened mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks walk through the reopened retail shops inside a mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Residents wearing face masks walk through the reopened retail shops inside a mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks walk through the reopened retail shops inside a mall after it was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks visit reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Residents wearing face masks visit reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks visit reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks wait outside a shopping mall after authorities allowed malls outside the COVID-19 locked down and controlled zones to open in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Residents wearing face masks wait outside a shopping mall after authorities allowed malls outside the COVID-19 locked down and controlled zones to open in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks wait outside a shopping mall after authorities allowed malls outside the COVID-19 locked down and controlled zones to open in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks tour past reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Residents wearing face masks tour past reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
Residents wearing face masks tour past reopened retail shops inside a mall that was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong

Combined ShapeCaption
A resident rides a motorised platform to a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

A resident rides a motorised platform to a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined ShapeCaption
A resident rides a motorised platform to a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined ShapeCaption
A resident covers her head as it starts to rain at a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

A resident covers her head as it starts to rain at a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined ShapeCaption
A resident covers her head as it starts to rain at a mass COVID test site, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Editors' Picks
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins9h ago
Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for his MLB debut
12h ago
Senior earns MBA through free USG program
20h ago
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia
13h ago
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia
13h ago
Braves’ top prospect Michael Harris impresses in his debut
6h ago
The Latest
Champions League chaos: Tear gas fired at Liverpool fans
7m ago
Visit by far-right Israeli lawmaker sparks Jerusalem unrest
22m ago
UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign
51m ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top