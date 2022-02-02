Beijing says COVID-19 situation 'controllable,' 'safe'

The restrictions meant that many families had to spend their Lunar New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, which were celebrated on Monday and Tuesday, cooped up in their homes. Local government officials and volunteers sent families packages of fruit, milk and nuts, according to Beijing News, a city-backed newspaper.
China has been able to keep the virus from transmitting widely within its borders through a costly and strict strategy that relies on lockdowns and mass testing.
AP researcher Henry Hou contributed to this report.
Medical workers spray disinfectant and prepare swabs for people taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Medical workers spray disinfectant and prepare swabs for people taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A medical worker collects a sample from a reporter taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A medical worker collects a sample from a reporter taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A medical worker sprays disinfectant as a reporter taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities get a throat swab at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A medical worker sprays disinfectant as a reporter taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities get a throat swab at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A medical worker collects a sample from a reporter taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A medical worker collects a sample from a reporter taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay activities at a coronavirus test site in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. With more than 30 new COVID-19 cases being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Wednesday they aren't worried and expect numbers to drop within days. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
