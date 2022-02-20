BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity

And so they did, these carefully screened representatives of a carefully screened Games, these folks who had passed through security screenings and swabbing of their mucous membranes and all sorts of other gates and portals and checkpoints to gather here for the event that's supposed to symbolize the planet coming together in the spirit of excellence and amiable competition.

In The Era of The Phone, humanity is negotiating a new relationship with itself. But as we clutch our remarkable and terrible devices, be it swaying in unison in an Olympic Stadium or sitting alone and reaching across the ether, are we together but always apart? Or apart but always together?

The smartphone, barely a teenager in 2022, has — like many teenagers — sucked up most of the oxygen in the room. And as these Olympic faithful in the Bird’s Nest held their phones skyward to become totems of warmth and togetherness against cold and COVID, a Chinese song called “You and Me” played and the words “One World” were displayed in fireworks, it was easy to wonder: Is this now the best connection we can hope for?

___

Ted Anthony, AP's director of new storytelling and newsroom innovation, is the AP's former director of Asia-Pacific news and former China news editor and is covering his seventh Olympics.