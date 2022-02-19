GLIMPSES: A rare look at tattooed flesh on the Olympic ice

Besides highlighting the tattoos that are largely absent from our view of these games, her photograph of U.S. curlers Matt Hamilton and Christopher Plys amplifies their sport's regular-dude image. The skull and crossbones on Plys' curling brush also doesn't hurt.

Are the skiers, ‘boarders, skaters and other Winter Games athletes are similarly decorated? That's anyone’s guess.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports