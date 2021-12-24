Hamburger icon
BEHIND THE LENS: Migration, and a world on the move

A child weeps as he is unloaded from an inflatable raft after being smuggled into the United States across the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, on March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
A child weeps as he is unloaded from an inflatable raft after being smuggled into the United States across the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, on March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Credit: Dario Lopez-Mills

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Dec 16, 2021
One photo shows a man lying on the beach of a Spanish enclave in northern Africa after swimming there from Morocco

DATE: January-August 2021

PLACE: Roma, Texas; Mission, Texas; Northern Africa; Italy; Van, Turkey

PHOTOGRAPHERS: Dario Lopez-Mills; Julio Cortez; Javier Fergo; Joan Mateu Emrah Gurel

___

Their faces are like our faces -- hesitant, sad, expectant, wary, curious, hopeful. They are the human beings among us who are trying to get — desperate to get — somewhere else. Somewhere safer, more prosperous, more for them.

Look at the man lying on the beach of Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa, after swimming there from Morocco. His face, at a distance, is exhausted.

Look at the group of migrants arriving at the coast of Italy after being rescued in the Mediterranean. Their eyes are filled with tentative hope and a question: What might be next for me? Look at the group of migrants pinned by a flashlight at night after being apprehended by Turkish security forces. They are less hopeful, but their question is the same: What's next?

Or take a glimpse from above at the long dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, where migrants walk after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

They seek what so many of us are seeking: safety. Comfort. Security. Home.

___

QUOTED

Dario Lopez-Mills, Associated Press photographer:

“After years of covering stories on migration and human trafficking along the Mexico-U.S. border, I keep thinking that any of us could potentially become migrants, refugees or asylum seekers because of natural disasters, climate change, civil war or so many other reasons.”

___

For a full overview of the events that shaped 2021, “A Year That Changed Us: 12 Months in 150 Photos,” a collection of AP photos and journalists’ recollections, is available now: https://www.ap.org/books/a-year-that-changed-us

Migrants walk on a dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, on March 23, 2021, after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Migrants walk on a dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, on March 23, 2021, after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

A man lies on the beach in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa after swimming there from Morocco on May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

Credit: Javier Fergo

A man lies on the beach in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa after swimming there from Morocco on May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

Credit: Javier Fergo

Yohaness, from Eritrea, prays with other migrants as they arrive at the coast of Italy aboard the Spanish vessel Open Arms, on Jan. 4, 2021, after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Credit: Joan Mateu

Yohaness, from Eritrea, prays with other migrants as they arrive at the coast of Italy aboard the Spanish vessel Open Arms, on Jan. 4, 2021, after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Credit: Joan Mateu

A group of migrants is illuminated by the light of Turkish security forces, who apprehended them in an operation aimed at stemming the recent influx of migration, mainly from Afghanistan, and stopping human trafficking in the border province of Van, Turkey, on Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: Emrah Gurel

A group of migrants is illuminated by the light of Turkish security forces, who apprehended them in an operation aimed at stemming the recent influx of migration, mainly from Afghanistan, and stopping human trafficking in the border province of Van, Turkey, on Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: Emrah Gurel

