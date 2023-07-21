Beetlejuice II filming set in Vermont is haunted by souvenir seekers

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Souvenir hunters are haunting the Beetlejuice II movie set in Vermont

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (AP) — Souvenir hunters are haunting the Beetlejuice II movie set in Vermont.

State police are investigating two thefts, one of a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration and the other a 150-pound abstract art piece taken from the vicinity of a cemetery.

Someone bundled up the lamppost, covered it with tarp and fled at a high rate of speed in a pickup truck on July 14, while the theft near the cemetery took place several days later, state police said Thursday.

The sequel to the 1988 movie is filming in East Corinth, near the New Hampshire border.

The original Tim Burton horror comedy about a home haunted by ghosts played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, and also starring Winona Ryder, also was filmed in East Corinth. For the new movie, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the “bio-exorcist” Beetlejuice. The sequel also features “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega and others. The movie is due to be released next year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s public safety training center feud could have lasting political fallout4h ago

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, causing major damage, power outages
2h ago

Credit: AP

Trump moves to disqualify Fulton DA Willis — again
23m ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Under his skin: Tony Bennett’s long history of performing in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Under his skin: Tony Bennett’s long history of performing in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AP

DOT to investigate overheated Delta plane at Las Vegas airport
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Man with nearly 2,000 bullets and a grenade attacked police in 'absolute ambush.' What...
7m ago
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues
9m ago
Israeli gunfire kills a 17-year-old boy in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
22h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top