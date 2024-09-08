‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ jolts box office with $110 million opening weekend

The sequel is the second-highest grossing September movie of all time, only behind 2017's "It," which opened with a staggering $123 million. The 2019 sequel "It Chapter 2" opened with $91 million.

The original “Beetlejuice” film earned a mere $8 million in its opening weekend in 1988, unadjusted for inflation, but went on to make $77 million in theaters domestically as it became a cult classic.

The electric opening weekend kicks off the fall movie season with a bang after a sleepy Labor Day weekend and a relatively slow August that saw newer films struggle as holdover movies ruled the box office.

