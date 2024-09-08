Breaking: Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dead at 58
Nation & World News

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ jolts box office with $110 million opening weekend

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” drummed up a record-breaking $110 million in its premiere weekend, becoming the second biggest September opening of all time
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Michael Keaton in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Michael Keaton in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
By KAITLYN HUAMANI – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

After 36 years of waiting, the juice is finally loose again in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," this time racking up a record-breaking $110 million in its premiere weekend.

The long-awaited Tim Burton sequel is the third-best opening weekend of the year, only behind box office triumphs "Inside Out 2" and "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Michael Keaton returns as the titular spirit and Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder also reprise their roles as Delia and Lydia Deetz, with newcomer Jenna Ortega playing the latter's daughter, Astrid. Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux round out the cast.

The sequel is the second-highest grossing September movie of all time, only behind 2017's "It," which opened with a staggering $123 million. The 2019 sequel "It Chapter 2" opened with $91 million.

The original “Beetlejuice” film earned a mere $8 million in its opening weekend in 1988, unadjusted for inflation, but went on to make $77 million in theaters domestically as it became a cult classic.

The electric opening weekend kicks off the fall movie season with a bang after a sleepy Labor Day weekend and a relatively slow August that saw newer films struggle as holdover movies ruled the box office.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jenna Ortega in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jenna Ortega, left, and Winona Ryder in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Michael Keaton in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Willem Dafoe in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Justin Theroux, from left, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci, Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Arthur Conti, Amy Nuttall, and Burn Gorman arrive at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Catherine O'Hara, from left, Monica Bellucci, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘Deadpool’ tops charts yet again as 'Reagan' beats expectations on sluggish Labor Day...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How 'Moana 2' charted a course back to the big screen
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Venice Lookback: When ‘Joker’ took the festival, and skeptics, by surprise
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The 33 most anticipated movies of the fall
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on a record contract that is the first at $60 million...2m ago
Mother of Georgia shooting suspect called school to warn of emergency, aunt says10m ago
Wildfire east of LA threatens tens of thousands of homes and forces evacuations13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show