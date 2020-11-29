Beebe amends for fumble with TD as Vikes top Panthers 28-27

Cousins responded with the kind of late-game go-ahead drive that's been mostly missing during his three seasons with Minnesota. Then Bridgewater nearly matched that against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014. He connected with Curtis Samuel for 35 yards to near midfield with 28 seconds remaining, but a Vikings team that has two one-point losses this year came out on the winning side this time.

ROOKIE RECORD

Chinn, the second-round draft pick out of Southern Illinois who has thrived at a hybrid safety/linebacker position, became the third player in NFL history with multiple fumble recovery returns for touchdowns in the same game.

The first fumble came loose on Zach Kerr's sack of Cousins, leading to a 17-yard return for the score. The second one emerged from a crowd around Dalvin Cook, who not only fumbled but hurt his right ankle during the play. Chinn escaped for a 28-yard touchdown that time.

INJURY REPORT

Panthers: Moore grabbed his right knee in pain and needed help off the field after landing awkwardly in the end zone on the incompletion by Bridgewater. ... CB Donte Jackson (toe) sat out for a second straight game. Rookie Troy Pride Jr. filled in.

Vikings: RG Ezra Cleveland (ankle) missed his second game in a row, replaced by Brett Jones. Cook returned later in the game.

UP NEXT

Panthers: host Denver on Dec. 13, after their bye next week.

Vikings: host Jacksonville next Sunday.

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble 17-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn returns a fumble 28-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Jerry HoltStar Tribune via AP) Credit: Jerry Holt Credit: Jerry Holt

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates with tight end Tyler Conklin (83) after he ran a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins in for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Minneapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Anthony Souffle Credit: Anthony Souffle

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn