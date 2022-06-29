Bed Bath & Beyond CEO ousted after another dour quarter

“Top-tier execution, careful management of costs, greater supply chain reliability, prudent capital spending, a stronger balance sheet, and robust digital capabilities will all be important to our success," she said.

Gove has been on the company board since May 2019. She has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry and was CEO of Golfsmith International, as well as the chief operating officer at the jewelry chain Zales.

In March 2021, Tritton announced that Bed Bath & Beyond was going to launch a slew of new store brands to try to attract younger customers. The chain had recognized that its stores were cluttered and that it had lost customers to Target, Walmart and Macy's.

“We were over-assorted. It was a bit of a jumble,” Tritton told The Associated Press at the time.

Bed Bath & Beyond also announced Wednesday that it's hired retail advisory firm Berkeley Research Group to help with cash, inventory and balance sheet optimization. In addition, the Union, New Jersey-based chain hired search firm Russell Reynolds to assist in finding a permanent CEO.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. slid more than 20% in early trading.

