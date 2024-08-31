Beck throws 2 TD passes and No. 1 Georgia manhandles No. 14 Clemson 34-3

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: With a chance to re-establish themselves as one of the nation's top programs, the Tigers showed they still have a lot of work to do coming off a four-loss season in 2023. The offense, especially, was thoroughly outmanned by the Bulldogs. Sure, Georgia perennially has one of the top defenses in the nation, but Clemson looked downright feeble with the ball in its hands.

Georgia: The Bulldogs won impressively without their top two running backs, forcing the offense to become largely one-dimensional for much of the game. Trevor Etienne, a transfer from Florida, didn't play while apparently serving a suspension stemming from an offseason arrest. Roderick Robinson also was sidelined after undergoing toe surgery.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Goes for its first win of the season when Appalachian State visits Death Valley next Saturday night.

Georgia: Hosts FCS school Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium next Saturday in what figures to be little more than a glorified scrimmage.

