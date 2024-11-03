Breaking: Kirk Cousins guides Falcons to 27-21 win over Cowboys
Bears' Tyrique Stevenson not in starting lineup against Cardinals following gaffe last week

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is not in the starting lineup against the Arizona Cardinals following his mental lapse last week
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) pulls in a reception as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (AP)
56 minutes ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was not in the starting lineup against the Arizona Cardinals following his mental lapse last week.

Stevenson was in uniform Sunday, but Terell Smith started at right cornerback.

Stevenson apologized after having his back turned and motioning to the crowd with 2 seconds left when the Washington Commanders snapped the ball on a Hail Mary that gave them an 18-15 win last Sunday. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Stevenson's job on the play was the box out Commanders' receiver Noah Brown, but he came in late and the ball ended up being tipped to Brown for the winning 52-yard catch.

Stevenson addressed the team without prompting Monday, saying he let the team down, but reportedly briefly left practice Wednesday after learning he wouldn't start against the Cardinals.

Eberflus said any discipline would be handled in house.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

