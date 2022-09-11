BreakingNews
FBI: Autistic Ohio teen missing from airport seen later at MARTA station
ajc logo
X

Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try

Workers remove water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers remove water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

National & World News
16 minutes ago
The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos' range, leading to Gill's punt.

It rained for much of Sunday morning in Chicago, soaking Soldier Field. There were splashes of water almost every time a player went to the turf.

Facing fourth-and-6 at the San Francisco 29 in the final minute of the first half, first-year Bears coach Matt Eberflus sent Santos and Gill out for the field goal.

Gill used a towel to pat down the area where the kick would be attempted, and Santos also stepped on the towel and used it to dry a different spot. Gill then cast the towel aside.

That's when the flag hit the field.

“Unsportsmanlike conduct. Chicago, No. 16. Brought a towel out on the field during the dead-ball period to wipe the field down," referee Clay Martin announced, making a wiping motion with his left arm. "By rule, that’s illegal.”

Chicago trailed San Francisco 10-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker removes water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

A worker removes water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
A worker removes water from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney runs to the locker room in the rain before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney runs to the locker room in the rain before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney runs to the locker room in the rain before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Editors' Picks
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 13h ago
Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda didn’t want to talk about suspended striker Josef Martinez after his team’s 4-2 win against Toronto on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda declines to discuss Josef Martinez
2h ago
Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher for the Braves, died in an auto accident Sunday, according to the team. He was 37.

Credit: File Photo

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident
41m ago
Georgia Tech players celebrate their victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
1h ago
Georgia Tech players celebrate their victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
1h ago
Atlanta United's Juan José Sánchez Purata, left, and Ronaldo Cisneros score Purata's goal against Toronto FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Atlanta won 4-2. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta United’s JuanJo Purata makes MLS history
3h ago
The Latest
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov

Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
10m ago
Poll: Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote
22m ago
Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati
22m ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
1h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
8h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top