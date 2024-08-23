Nation & World News

Bears' Douglas Coleman III immobilized, taken from field on stretcher after tackle against Chiefs

Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III was immobilized on a stretcher and taken from Arrowhead Stadium on a cart Thursday night after making a tackle on the Chiefs’ Cornell Powell on the first play of the second half in the preseason game
1 hour ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III was immobilized on a stretcher and taken from Arrowhead Stadium on a cart Thursday night after making a tackle on the Chiefs’ Cornell Powell on the first play of the second half in the preseason game.

Coleman had his head up when he came in to make the tackle near the Chiefs sideline. The former CFL standout went down on impact and remained motionless on the ground as trainers from both teams checked on him. They were quickly joined by doctors, who removed his facemask but left his helmet on while strapping him to the backboard.

Players from both teams took a knee while watching from a distance. All of the Bears eventually came from their sideline across the field as Coleman was lifted into the back of a waiting cart and driven up the tunnel and out of the stadium.

