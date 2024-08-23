Bears' Coleman released from hospital 'in good spirits' after scary injury, Chicago coach says

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III was released from a Kansas City hospital and returned to Chicago on Friday after he was injured while making a tackle during a preseason game against the Chiefs.

"He was walking around," Bears coach Matt Eberflus told Chicago radio station WSCR "670 The Score." "I did talk to him. He's in good spirits."

Coleman was immobilized on a stretcher and taken from Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Thursday night after tackling the Chiefs’ Cornell Powell on the first play of the second half.