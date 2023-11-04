Bears and Montez Sweat agree to 4-year, $105M extension, person familiar with deal tells AP

A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press the Chicago Bears and recently acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat agreed to a four-year, $105 million contract extension through 2027

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANDREW SELIGMAN – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears and recently acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat have agreed to a four-year, $105 million contract extension through 2027, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The deal guarantees $72,865,360 and includes $98 million in new money. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been made public.

The Bears (2-6) acquired Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round draft pick to beef up their anemic pass rush on Tuesday.

Chicago is last in the NFL with 10 sacks — no other team has fewer than 15 — after finishing with a league-worst 20 a year ago. Sweat has 6 1/2 this season and 35 1/2 in his career.

The extension for Sweat gives the Bears more leverage to use the franchise-player tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Given what he sent Washington, there was little chance general manager Ryan Poles was going to let Sweat leave after half a season in Chicago. He also made his feelings clear about Johnson.

“I don’t want to lose Jaylon Johnson,” Poles said Wednesday. “If I were to lose Jaylon Johnson, I would like to have a high percentage of hitting on another Jaylon Johnson.”

Chicago remains in a standoff with Johnson, whose rookie contract is set to expire, and granted him permission to seek a deal with another team prior to Tuesday's deadline. Poles said the Bears would have needed a late first- or early second-round pick in return.

The Bears activated left tackle Braxton Jones from injured reserve on Saturday. He has missed the past six games because of a neck injury. Chicago visits New Orleans on Sunday. ___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: contributed

Fulton school district puts learning on wheels9h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
6h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
16h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
1h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
The Latest

Credit: AP

Chelsea's Emma Hayes expected to become US women's soccer coach, AP source says
10m ago
Donald Trump strength is clear in Florida as Gov. Ron DeSantis tries to move past...
28m ago
Auburn FG and late defensive stand lift No. 7 Texas over No. 25 Kansas State 33-30 in OT
32m ago
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top