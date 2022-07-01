BreakingNews
200 guns caught at Hartsfield-Jackson so far this year, most in nation
ajc logo
X

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

This photo combination, provided by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection - Wildlife Division, shows a bear cub with a plastic container stuck on its head, in Harwinton, Conn., Thursday, June 23, 2022. After waiting for the cub to come down from the tree, it was successfully tranquilized, and the container removed. Once freed, the cub and its mother were reunited, state wildlife officials said. (Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection - Wildlife Division via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo combination, provided by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection - Wildlife Division, shows a bear cub with a plastic container stuck on its head, in Harwinton, Conn., Thursday, June 23, 2022. After waiting for the cub to come down from the tree, it was successfully tranquilized, and the container removed. Once freed, the cub and its mother were reunited, state wildlife officials said. (Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection - Wildlife Division via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials said.

The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.

"Given the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly," the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Fish and Wildlife Division posted on Facebook.

Wildlife biologists waited for the cub to come down from the tree it was perched in and then tranquilized it and removed the container.

The bear was unhurt and quickly found its mother waiting nearby, the wildlife officials said.

DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said the incident shows why residents should make sure their garbage is property disposed of and secured. “We all need to do our part to keep bears and other wildlife safe and wild,” he said.

Editors' Picks
Women talk about the choices they made about abortion8h ago
Georgia’s abortion rights battle is about to shift to local governments
7h ago
OPINION: Nothing appealing about Atlanta property taxes
7h ago
Gwinnett to focus on classroom behavior to start the school year
Gwinnett to focus on classroom behavior to start the school year
Opinion: DeKalb’s new budget shortchanges students, classrooms
1h ago
The Latest
Pre-pandemic sized crowds descend on US airports for holiday
7m ago
Shifting abortion laws cause confusion for patients, clinics
8m ago
Day 2 of free agency: LaVine, Nurkic decide to stay put
18m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
6h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top