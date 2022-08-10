ajc logo
X

Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of Pearland, Texas, throws to batter Isaiah Jarvis, of Tulsa, Okla., when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis' helmet during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff baseball final, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid. Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you're doing great. Let's go.” (ESPN via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of Pearland, Texas, throws to batter Isaiah Jarvis, of Tulsa, Okla., when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis' helmet during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff baseball final, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid. Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you're doing great. Let's go.” (ESPN via AP)

National & World News
Updated 46 minutes ago
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game in Waco, Texas

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.

The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.

Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was facing batter Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tuesday when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis' helmet. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid.

After a few moments, Jarvis' head cleared enough for him to walk unaided to first base. Meantime, Shelton stood on the mound staring at the ground in tears over what happened.

After a moment, Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you're doing great. Let's go.” Shelton's teammates and coach gathered around the pair to join in consoling the young righty.

The gesture drew a standing ovation. Pearland went on to beat Tulsa 9-4 and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting next week.

Editors' Picks
Braves owner Liberty Media leads $100M funding round in Overtime 10h ago
Georgia regents approve $68.5 million renovation to Sanford Stadium
8h ago
Will Kirby Smart’s Georgia defense remain elite after wave of attrition?
7h ago
Five (more) things we’ve learned about the Oregon Ducks
4h ago
Five (more) things we’ve learned about the Oregon Ducks
4h ago
With many starters to replace, Georgia Tech backups eye their opportunity
8h ago
The Latest
Balint wins Vermont's Democratic primary for US House
11m ago
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota
14m ago
As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal
26m ago
Featured
Scalini’s features a wall of pictures showing what are known as Eggplant Babies. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
8h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top