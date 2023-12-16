Beal leaves game with ankle injury, another blow for Suns' trio of All-Stars

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal injured his right ankle during the first quarter of Friday night's game against the New York Knicks and won't return, according to the team.

It's another blow for the Suns' All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, which has played together for just one other game this season, and that was in Wednesday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 30-year-old Beal took a 3-point shot in the first quarter, which he made, but he landed on the foot of New York's Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a Flagrant 1 because he didn't allow Beal a space to land.