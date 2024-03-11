BreakingNews
Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
Nation & World News

Beached sperm whale dies after beaching along Florida's Gulf Coast

Florida wildlife officials say a sperm whale that became famous after beaching itself on a sandbar has died
This photo provided by City of Venice Florida shows a whale on Sunday, March 10, 2024, off Venice, Fla. Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday morning. (City of Venice Florida via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo provided by City of Venice Florida shows a whale on Sunday, March 10, 2024, off Venice, Fla. Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday morning. (City of Venice Florida via AP)
37 minutes ago

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — A sperm whale that became famous after beaching itself on a sandbar along Florida's Gulf Coast died Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

Police and wildlife officials began trying to free the male whale from the shallow sandbar off the beach in Venice on Sunday morning. They had estimated it to be about 70 feet (21 meters) long. Biologists confirmed Monday that it was actually 44 feet (13 meters) long, the agency said.

By Sunday evening, the whale suffered from labored breathing and died around 3 a.m. Monday. The biologists had a difficult time helping it Sunday because of water conditions.

Biologists will collect samples to determine the cause of death, which could take several weeks.

Venice is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Tampa.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Ballots for Georgia’s primaries are set. Here’s who’s running3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

BREAKING
Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
9m ago

4 killed, including a child, in separate Gwinnett wrecks
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields
3h ago

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Georgia colleges weigh use of ACT, SAT test scores in admissions decisions
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ukraine's first Oscar hailed as reminder of war's horrors as Russian drones strike...
9m ago
THE LATEST
Hunger worsens in Gaza as Palestinians mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan
9m ago
In New York City, heat pumps that fit in apartment windows promise big emissions cuts
12m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps