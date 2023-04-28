X

BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan

National & World News
1 hour ago
The chairman of the BBC has resigned after a report found he breached the government rules governing public appointments

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he breached government rules governing public appointments.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

Sharp said he was quitting to “prioritize the interests of the BBC” after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules.

A report on the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall is due to be published on Friday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Electronic Transaction Association

Conference highlights Atlanta’s lasting role as payment processing hub42m ago

HAPPENING NOW: UPS website disrupted by outage
35m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Six months after Wellstar closed two hospitals, path forward is unclear
42m ago

Georgia sends cash to rural areas for homelessness
42m ago

Georgia sends cash to rural areas for homelessness
42m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Skirmish over historic house: Site of Union general’s HQ could become a car wash
42m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Huawei 1Q revenue edges up, profit margin narrows
6m ago
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
10m ago
Europe's economy barely grows as inflation pinches consumers
10m ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
11h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
14h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top