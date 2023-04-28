BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan

“I feel that this matter may well be a distraction from the corporation’s good work were I to remain in post until the end of my term," he said.

Sharp said he would remain in his BBC role until the end of June while the search for a successor takes place.

A report on the episode by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall published Friday found Sharp “failed to disclose potential perceived conflicts of interest."

The report found Sharp did not reveal his role in the loan guarantee to the BBC appointments panel before he was appointed chairman in early 2021.

"There is a risk of a perception that Mr. Sharp was recommended for appointment because he assisted … the former prime minister in a private financial matter,” Heppinstall wrote in his report.

“There may well have been a risk of a perception that Mr. Sharp would not be independent from the former prime minister, if appointed,” he said.

Opposition politicians accused the Conservative government of undermining the BBC's impartiality.

“This breach has caused untold damage to the reputation of the BBC and seriously undermined its independence as a result of the Conservatives’ sleaze and cronyism," Labour Party culture spokeswoman Lucy Powell said.

The loan investigation is the latest uncomfortable episode for the 100-year-old BBC, which is funded by a license fee paid by all households with a television and has a duty to be impartial in its news coverage.

The public broadcaster is frequently a political football, with some members of the Conservative government seeing a leftist slant in its news output and some liberals accusing it of having a conservative bias.

The BBC was engulfed in a storm over free speech and political bias in March when its leading sports presenter, former England soccer player Gary Lineker, criticized the government's immigration policy on social media.

Lineker was suspended – and then restored after other sports presenters, analysts and Premier League players boycotted the BBC airwaves in solidarity.