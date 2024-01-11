Bayreuth Festival to have three women conductors, three years after gender barrier broken

The Bayreuth Festival will have three female conductors this summer, three years after the podium gender barrier was broken at the annual showcase of Richard Wagner's operas.

The festival said Thursday that Simone Young will conduct “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung)” following the cancellation of Phillipe Jordan. There will be three cycles of the four-opera work, from July 28 though Aug. 25.

“Other commitments have now unfortunately made it impossible for him to conduct the `Ring,'” the festival said in a statement.