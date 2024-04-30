Bayern stars Musiala, Sané fit enough to start against Real Madrid in Champions League

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forwards Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané have recovered from injuries to start against Real Madrid in the teams’ Champions League semifinal first leg Tuesday.

Both players missed two games since Bayern defeated Arsenal in the quarterfinals — Musiala because of a knee problem and Sané because of a groin injury.

Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt did not recover from the injury he sustained last weekend against Eintracht Frankfurt. Eric Dier took the Dutch player’s place beside Kim Min-jae, while Konrad Laimer was also starting on Tuesday.