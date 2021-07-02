Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.

“Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications,” Fetterolf said. “Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Fetterolf said the woman asked Bauer repeatedly for “rough” sexual encounters, demanding to be “choked out” and slapped in the face.

Fetterolf contended Bauer and the woman remained friendly in text messages after their encounters. The attorney said Bauer became concerned and confused after the woman told him she had sought medical care for a concussion days after their second and final encounter.

Bauer and the woman haven’t corresponded for over a month and haven’t seen each other in six weeks, Fetterolf said.

“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” Garelick said.

The outspoken Bauer is a 30-year-old right-hander who joined his hometown Dodgers this year with a $102 million, three-year contract after winning his first NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds last season. He is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and had been scheduled to pitch Sunday.

Players penalized in the past under the domestic violence policy include Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and pitcher Domingo Germán, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, Toronto pitcher Roberto Osuna and Colorado shortstop José Reyes, Atlanta outfielder Hector Olivera.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

393 words