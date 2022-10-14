Battle rapper Tsu Surf facing federal racketeering charges

The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a plea. WNYW-TV in New York reported that Cox told the judge he had hired an attorney to represent him but the lawyer could not make the hearing, so the judge allowed another lawyer to fill in on Friday.

Cox is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges. They are allegedly members of a New Jersey-based Crips gang set known as the Silverbacc Gorillas or “SBG”.