ajc logo
X

Battle rapper Tsu Surf facing federal racketeering charges

National & World News
10 minutes ago
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey, The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but didn't enter a plea

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey,

The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a plea. WNYW-TV in New York reported that Cox told the judge he had hired an attorney to represent him but the lawyer could not make the hearing, so the judge allowed another lawyer to fill in on Friday.

Cox is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges. They are allegedly members of a New Jersey-based Crips gang set known as the Silverbacc Gorillas or “SBG”.

U.S. marshals arrested the rapper Thursday afternoon at a home in Jersey City.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey did not immediately respond to a message sent late Friday afternoon seeking comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns5h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
10h ago

Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
2h ago

Peace out: Disco Kroger among 2 locations closing in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Peace out: Disco Kroger among 2 locations closing in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: DAMIAN DOVARGANES

Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
14m ago
SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away
16m ago
Officials: 22 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast
22m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to watch Georgia’s U.S. Senate debate
Live gametracker: Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 3
2h ago
UPDATE: New report shows flu activity rising in Georgia
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top