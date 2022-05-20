Battery charge dropped against Florida rapper Rod Wave

According to an arrested warrant, Green's ex-girlfriend accused him of entering her central Florida home and choking her last month while their two children were in another room of the house. The former couple had dated for about four years, and the girlfriend told investigators that Green accused her of seeing other men while they were broken up.

Green grew up in St. Petersburg and began working on his music career while at Lakewood High School, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He broke into the industry with a startup label, Alamo Records, in 2018.