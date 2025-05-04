Battered by war and economic crisis, Lebanon holds first local elections in almost 10 years

HARET HREIK, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanese voted Sunday in the country's first local elections in almost a decade, months after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The first round of voting, which is taking place by region, was in the Mount Lebanon districts including Beirut's battered southern suburbs, where Hezbollah headquarters are located and much of their leadership including veteran leader Hassan Nasrallah were killed in Israeli airstrikes during the 14-month war.

The polls for mayors and municipal councils, though not as significant as Lebanon's parliamentary election set for 2026, are a barometer of how much the devastating war that left over 4,000 people dead and entire neighborhoods destroyed has impacted support for politicians and parties, especially in the south where Hezbollah and allies are strong.