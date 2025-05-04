Breaking: EF-1 tornado touched down in Hall during heavy storms
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Battered by war and economic crisis, Lebanon holds first local elections in almost 10 years

Lebanese have voted in the country’s first local elections in almost a decade, months after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah
A Lebanese man checks a polling list for his name before voting at a polling station during municipal elections in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Lebanese man checks a polling list for his name before voting at a polling station during municipal elections in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By ALI SHARAFEDDINE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB – Associated Press
1 hour ago

HARET HREIK, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanese voted Sunday in the country's first local elections in almost a decade, months after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The first round of voting, which is taking place by region, was in the Mount Lebanon districts including Beirut's battered southern suburbs, where Hezbollah headquarters are located and much of their leadership including veteran leader Hassan Nasrallah were killed in Israeli airstrikes during the 14-month war.

The polls for mayors and municipal councils, though not as significant as Lebanon's parliamentary election set for 2026, are a barometer of how much the devastating war that left over 4,000 people dead and entire neighborhoods destroyed has impacted support for politicians and parties, especially in the south where Hezbollah and allies are strong.

Hezbollah and fellow Shitte party the Amal Movement are expected to win most votes for municipal councils and mayors in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Flags of the parties and members wearing green and yellow paraphernalia were present outside the polling stations, assisting supporters wanting to cast their vote for the parties' candidates.

The voting also took place in public schools near the wreckage of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes. Lebanon's cash-strapped government has been scrambling to secure international funds for the reconstruction, which the World Bank estimates at over $11 billion.

Municipal elections were supposed to have taken place years ago but the government had postponed them three times, including once over budgetary constraints.

Voters said they were especially concerned with rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.

Mohammad Awali, a candidate running for the Haret Hreik municipality, said his local council “has a great responsibility, especially given the extensive destruction that occurred in our area.”

A Lebanese man casts his ballot at a polling station during municipal elections in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Lebanese man casts his ballot at a polling station during municipal elections in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lebanese army soldiers secure the area as voters arrive at a polling station during municipal elections in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Shiite cleric arrives to vote at a polling station as Lebanese army soldiers secure the area during municipal elections in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Civil defence workers and Lebanese soldiers gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

Hezbollah leader calls on government to work harder to end Israel's attacks on Lebanon

Israel says it carried out operation against gunmen attacking Druze fighters in Syria

Witnesses and aid groups report a surge in looting in desperate Gaza

The Latest

FILE - A Star Wars supporter poses for a photo during a fan convention called the Star Wars Celebration Japan in Chiba, near Tokyo, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

Credit: AP

Here's why May the 4th is celebrated as Star Wars Day across the galaxy

12m ago

Chelsea wins and Newcastle draws to tighten top-five race as United loses again in Premier League

29m ago

Harry Kane finally wins his first career title as Bayern Munich becomes Bundesliga champion

34m ago

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.