Battered by war and economic crisis, Lebanon holds first local elections in almost 10 years

HARET HREIK, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanese voted Sunday in the country's first local elections in almost a decade, months after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah.
The first round of voting, which is taking place by region, was in the Mount Lebanon districts including Beirut's battered southern suburbs, where Hezbollah headquarters are located and much of their leadership including veteran leader Hassan Nasrallah were killed in Israeli airstrikes during the 14-month war.
The polls for mayors and municipal councils, though not as significant as Lebanon's parliamentary election set for 2026, are a barometer of how much the devastating war that left over 4,000 people dead and entire neighborhoods destroyed has impacted support for politicians and parties, especially in the south where Hezbollah and allies are strong.
Hezbollah and fellow Shitte party the Amal Movement are expected to win most votes for municipal councils and mayors in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Flags of the parties and members wearing green and yellow paraphernalia were present outside the polling stations, assisting supporters wanting to cast their vote for the parties' candidates.
The voting also took place in public schools near the wreckage of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes. Lebanon's cash-strapped government has been scrambling to secure international funds for the reconstruction, which the World Bank estimates at over $11 billion.
Municipal elections were supposed to have taken place years ago but the government had postponed them three times, including once over budgetary constraints.
Voters said they were especially concerned with rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.
Mohammad Awali, a candidate running for the Haret Hreik municipality, said his local council “has a great responsibility, especially given the extensive destruction that occurred in our area.”
