X
Dark Mode Toggle

Battered by Cheneso, Madagascar braces for Cyclone Freddy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
Two weeks after Tropical Cyclone Cheneso devastated Madagascar, leaving 30 dead, the Indian Ocean island nation and its neighbors are bracing for a more powerful Cyclone Freddy

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Two weeks after Tropical Cyclone Cheneso devastated Madagascar, killing 30 people, the Indian Ocean island nation and its neighbors are bracing for a more powerful Cyclone Freddy.

Meteo France has described Freddy as an “intense tropical cyclone” and a "particularly powerful and compact tropical system, generating extreme winds near its center.” The much smaller islands of Mauritius and Reunion are on high alert as Freddy — churning westward on Friday about 2,000 kilometers (about 1,242 miles) east of Mauritius — was expected to cause flooding there Sunday and Monday.

In its latest briefing Friday afternoon, the United Nations regional weather observation center in Reunion said Freddy, which formed two weeks ago near Indonesia, was expected to make landfall early next week with the equivalent strength of a formidable Category 5 hurricane.

Another cyclone, Dingani, was weakening.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent in Madagascar said it was mobilizing its teams for the cyclone.

Madagascar’s General Directorate of Meteorology has issued alerts for the Analanjirofo and Sava regions warning residents to take preventive measures as they expect a more powerful Freddy to make landfall, between Tuesday and Wednesday next week on the country’s east coast.

The mainland African coastal nations of Mozambique and South Africa, alongside Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, were on high alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms from Freddy in the coming week.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

U.S. senators launch inquiry into Georgia’s foster care system1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent
2h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure

Credit: Bob Andres

Bradley’s Buzz: If the Bears opt to deal Fields, I spy a trading partner
3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Bradley’s Buzz: If the Bears opt to deal Fields, I spy a trading partner
3h ago

Credit: JENN DUNCAN

Backyard Pitmasters is bringing its barbecue classes to Atlanta’s breweries
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
8m ago
Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link
12m ago
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
7h ago
Capitol Recap: ‘Religious liberty’ returns as hot topic for Georgia legislators
6h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top