BreakingNews
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
ajc logo
X

Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close

National & World News
45 minutes ago
Authorities say bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing its temporary closure

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it.

The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.

Officials in 2015 managed to get bats out of the fire station but their return has generated health and safety concerns, he said.

Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections, Mayberry said.

Firefighters and rescue workers based at the station dating to the 1950s will be relocated until the bats are gone.

Editors' Picks
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe1h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
12h ago
Fans’ faces could become future tickets to Falcons, Atlanta United games
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens names new Human Resources commissioner
20h ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens names new Human Resources commissioner
20h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
1h ago
The Latest
Nashville council axes GOP convention bid; Milwaukee in line
11m ago
Belarus court gives another journalist a lengthy prison term
12m ago
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk
18m ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
11h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top