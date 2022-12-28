ajc logo
X

Bats plunge to ground in cold; saved by incubators, fluids

National & World News
1 hour ago
Texas wildlife officials say hundreds of bats lost their grip and plunged to the pavement underneath a bridge in Houston after going into hypothermic shock during the state's recent cold snap

HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of bats lost their grip and plunged to the pavement underneath a bridge in Houston after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap, according to wildlife rescuers who saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators.

The Mexican free-tailed bats that roost at Houston's Waugh Bridge went into shock when temperatures plunged below freezing last week, the Houston Humane Society said in a Facebook video.

The society’s Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center rescued hundreds of bats from beneath the bridge, along with another group of bats elsewhere in the Houston area that also went into hypothermic shock, said center director Mary Warwick. She said some were recuperating in dog kennels in the attic of her home. Nearly 700 of the estimated 1,500 rescued bats are set to be released back into the wild on Wednesday, she said.

The humane society is now working to raise money for facility upgrades that would include a bat room, Warwick added.

“That would really help in these situations where we continue to see these strange weather patterns come through,” she said. “We could really use more space to rehabilitate the bats.”

___

Follow AP coverage of weather at: https://apnews.com/hub/weather

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Repeating is tough. So why is UGA so serene?1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Deadly DeKalb fire comes two years after family loses son to gun violence
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants
17h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
21h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
21h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too.
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Seth Wenig

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
2m ago
Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence
2m ago
Joe Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dies at 31
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
22h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top