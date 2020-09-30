Bateman back for Minnesota, but no Parsons for Penn State

“These past few months have been uncertain and challenging, challenging for myself, this university and our society,” Bateman said in a video posted on his Instagram account. “The Row the Boat culture has changed my life forever. I know that to get through tough times, you have to keep your oar in the water, and I feel the safest and the best place to move forward is here at the University of Minnesota. We’ve got work left to be done, as a team and as a society.”

Franklin told reporters Parsons had interest in returning to college football but after discussions with the player and his family, it was not going to happen.

"He had been gone for so long that it made it a little bit more complicated to work through,” Franklin said.

Parsons was expected to be one of the best players in the country this season and is a likely high first-round pick in April's NFL draft. He had 109 tackles and five sacks as a sophomore last season.

Other Big Ten schools have welcomed back stars.

Ohio State is getting back All-Americans Shaun Wade, a defensive back, and Wyatt Davis, a guard. Michigan tackle Jaylen Mayfield, who opted out in August after the Big Ten's postponement, is eligible to play for the Wolverines. Purdue All-America receiver Rondale Moore, who opted out early like Parsons and Bateman, was cleared to play for the Boilermakers last week.

In the Pac-12, Oregon has been hit hardest by opt outs and it does not appear that the Ducks will be getting any of their departed stars back. All-America offensive tackle Penei Sewell has declared for the draft along with defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir, Thomas Graham and Jevon Holland.

Southern California coach Clay Helton recently told reporters he had not ruled out the return of defensive tackle Jay Tufele and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

“Those conversations are ongoing,” Helton said.

___

___

