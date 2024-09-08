Bass guitarist Herbie Flowers, who played with David Bowie, Lou Reed and others, dies at 86

He also played bass for Bowie's “Space Oddity," Bryan Ferry’s “The Bride Stripped Bare,” and Paul McCartney’s “Give My Regards To Broad Street,” and featured in two of John's early '70s albums, among many others.

In a tribute, Bowie's estate said “his work with Bowie and associates over the years is too long to list here.”

“Aside from his incredible musicianship over many decades, he was a beautiful soul and a very funny man. He will be sorely missed," it said.

Tim Burgess, lead singer for The Charlatans singer, said on the social media platform X that Flowers "made the greats sound greater.”

Flowers also founded the instrumental rock band Sky in the late 1970s, releasing seven albums.