Baseball superstar Ohtani and his wife arrive in South Korea for Dodgers-Padres MLB opener

Shohei Ohtani and his wife have arrived in South Korea with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates ahead of their season-opening Major League Baseball games against the San Diego Padres next week
Mamiko Tanaka, center, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, left, walks with him through a terminal during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Mamiko Tanaka, center, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, left, walks with him through a terminal during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By HYUNG-JIN KIM – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and his wife arrived in South Korea with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates on Friday ahead of their season-opening games with the San Diego Padres next week.

Ohtani, wearing a black training suit and a cap backwards, was the first Dodgers player who showed up at the arrival gate of Incheon international airport, west of Seoul. His wife, Mamiko Tanaka, walked several steps behind him.

As a crowd of fans, many wearing Dodgers jerseys, shouted his name and cheering slogans, Ohtani briefly waved his hand but didn’t say anything before he entered a limousine bus with his wife. Fans held placards that read like “GOATANI (Ohtani is Greatest Of All Time) GO" and “Baseball genius Ohtani.”

Before departing for South Korea, Ohtani, a two-way Japanese phenomenon, revealed the identify of his wife by posting a photo of him and Tanaka, an ex-professional basketball player, on his Instagram account. Japanese media had already speculated that Ohtani’s wife was likely Tanaka.

Tanaka, 27, played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League from 2019-23.

In late February, Ohtani, 29, said in his Instagram post that he was married to "a normal Japanese woman" that he had known for three to four years. But he didn't say exactly who his wife was.

In Ohtani's Instagram post, he was photographed with Tanaka in front of an airplane alongside his teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers posted a photo of the Ohtani-Tanaka couple on the team's X (formerly Twitter) account next to one of Mookie Betts and his wife.

The upcoming Dodgers-Padres games will be Ohtani's debut with the Dodgers. In December, Ohtani, who was formerly with the Los Angeles Angels, signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract to join the Dodgers.

Ohtani underwent surgery on his right elbow last September and will not pitch this season. He will be used as a designated hitter and there is a possibility he could play in the field.

Social media in Japan and South Korea are abuzz with messages talking about Ohtani and his wife.

“So impressed to see how Ohtani opened up about his new bride, Mamiko Tanaka," one X user said in Japanese.

"Ohtani’s wife is really beautiful. They are both made for each other,” one X user said in Korean. Another Korean message said that “their future kid will be a super athlete.”

The Padres arrived earlier Friday. The two-game series in Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome on March 20-21 will be the first Major League Baseball regular-season games in South Korea.

Associated Press writer Jiwon Song contributed to this report.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gestures as he walks with security guards during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, center, walks with his wife Mamiko Tanaka, center left, through a terminal during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, walk with security during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, center, and Freddie Freeman, right, walk with a security official during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, center, walks with his wife Mamiko Tanaka, center left, through a terminal during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, center, walks with his wife Mamiko Tanaka, center left, through a terminal during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, center, walks with his wife Mamiko Tanaka, center left, through a terminal during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Joe Kelly, left, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto walk through a terminal during the baseball team's arrival at Incheon International Airport, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea, ahead of the team's baseball series against the San Diego Padres. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Fernando Tatis Jr. signs autographs as he arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Fernando Tatis Jr. signs autographs as he arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Ha-Seong Kim signs an autograph as he arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Robert Suarez interacts with the crowd as he arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Fernando Tatis Jr. arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player pitcher Robert Suarez interacts with the crowd as he arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Manny Machado interacts with the crowd as he arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Manny Machado interacts with the crowd as he arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Woo-Suk Go, right, interacts with fans as he arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Yu Darvish, centre top, arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

San Diego Padres player Yu Darvish arrives at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Fans hold a banner showing Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani as they wait for his arrival for the upcoming two games of the MLB World Tour Seoul Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

