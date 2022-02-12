Scant progress in MLB talks, spring training likely delayed

The clubs made a 130-page offer that they hope could be the structure of an eventual memorandum of understanding.

MLB also proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $630,000 or alternatively a tiered minimum of $615,000 for initial major leaguers, $650,000 for players with one year of service and $725,000 for those with two years — the latter an increase from $700,000 in the previous proposal.

MLB also offered to increase the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $10 million to $15 million. The union is at $100 million.

To address union allegations of service time manipulation, MLB offered to award two draft picks — one amateur, one international — for rookie accomplishments, up from one. The union opposes an international draft.

In addition, to address roster churn, MLB proposed a limit of five optional assignments of a player to the minor leagues each season.

Clubs also offered to guarantee a drafted amateur who participates in the pre-draft physical program a contract of at least 75% of slot value, with a stipulation that a player who passes a pre-draft physical cannot be flunked for his post-draft physical. This would address for the future the Mets’ decision not to sign Kumar Rocker.

MLB valued its offer on the minimum and pre-bonus pool as being of $200 million more in value to players over five years than the previous deal.

Players’ lawyers said they planned to discuss the offer with the union’s executive board.

