Baseball holds bargaining session as lockout continues

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Credit: John Raoux

By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
Baseball negotiations lasted for an hour when Major League Baseball made a new proposal that lawyers for locked-out players thought had only minor movement

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball negotiations lasted for an hour Saturday when Major League Baseball made a new proposal that lawyers for locked-out players thought had only minor movement.

Major League Baseball eliminated the penalty of a third-round amateur draft pick for exceeding the luxury tax threshold.

Management maintained its plan to increase the threshold from $210 million to $214 million in both 2022 and 2023. Baseball increased its proposed threshold to $216 million in 2024, followed by $218 million and $222 million in the last two years of its proposal.

Bruce Meyer, the union's head negotiator, arrived at Major League Baseball's office with two staff lawyers for the meeting just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

It was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

