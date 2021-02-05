Barty gets play back under way in Aussie Open tuneup events

To speed things up a little, 17 courts were being used and women's matches were reduced to two regular sets with a 10-point match tiebreaker if required.

Barty opened proceedings on Margaret Court Arena and after some up-and-down form in the first two sets, she raced to a 6-1 lead in the match tiebreaker and finished the tiebreaker off in 12 minutes.

“A bit of an unusual scoring system for us," Barty said. “Happy to get through and have another chance tomorrow."

“It’s the challenge, regardless of what conditions you’re dealt with," she said of the situation so close to the year's first major.

The other two quarterfinals at the Yarra Valley Classic featured Sofia Kenin against Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in a rematch of the 2020 Australian Open final and Czech Marketa Vondrousova against Nadia Podoroska.

SPAIN INTO SEMIS

Pablo Carreno Busta clinched Spain a spot in the ATP Cup semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Michail Pervolarakis in the opening singles match against Greece. The win ensured Spain had enough points to top Group B, which also includes Australia.

No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal was skipping the encounter against Greece to give his sore back more time to rest, leaving No. 16-ranked Carreno Busta and No. 13-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut again to fill the singles spots.

“I knew we needed this point," Carreno Busta said in his on-court interview. “With this victory, we are into the semifinals, so it was very important to us.”

Spain lost the final in the inaugural ATP Cup to Serbia last year.

In other ATP Cup matches, Serbia was playing Germany for top spot in Group A, setting up a big singles encounter between top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, and Austria was playing France in Group C.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Shelby Rogers of the United States serves to Australia's Ash Barty during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta makes a forehand return to Greece's Michail Pervolarakis during their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair

Shelby Rogers of the United States walks on the court for her match against Australia's Ash Barty during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Spectators watch Australia's Ash Barty and Shelby Rogers of the United States during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Spain's Rafael Nadal watches his teammates during their ATP Cup match against Greece in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair