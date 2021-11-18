ajc logo
Barty finishes year as WTA's No. 1 for 3rd consecutive time

FILE - Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy for the media after winning the women's singles final after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Wimbledon champion Ash Barty finished No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings for the third consecutive season, while Katerina Siniakova topped the doubles rankings for the second time. Barty, a 25-year-old from Australia, joins Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only women to lead the year-end tennis rankings three straight times. (Pete Nichols/Pool via AP, File)
Credit: Pete Nichols

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wimbledon champion Ash Barty finished No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings for the third consecutive season, while Katerina Siniakova topped the doubles rankings for the second time.

Barty, a 25-year-old from Australia, joins Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only women to lead the year-end tennis rankings three straight times.

This week is Barty's 95th in a row atop the WTA and 102nd overall.

Barty's title at the All England Club in July was her second at a Grand Slam tournament. She also won the 2019 French Open and soon after moved up to No. 1 for the first time in June of that year.

Siniakova is coming off a title Wednesday at the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, alongside doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova. Siniakova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, ended 2018 as a co-No. 1 in doubles with Krejcikova.

They won the French Open and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics together, part of Siniakova's total haul of five doubles titles in 2021.

Barty also collected five titles, going 42-8. She last competed at the U.S. Open in September and announced in October she was done for the year and would not enter the WTA Finals.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - Australia's Ash Barty reacts after defeating Romania's Ana Bogdan in their match during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Wimbledon champion Ash Barty finished No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings for the third consecutive season, while Katerina Siniakova topped the doubles rankings for the second time. Barty, a 25-year-old from Australia, joins Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only women to lead the year-end tennis rankings three straight times. (AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill, File)
Credit: Andrew Brownbill

FILE - Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, returns to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. Wimbledon champion Ash Barty finished No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings for the third consecutive season, while Katerina Siniakova topped the doubles rankings for the second time. Barty, a 25-year-old from Australia, joins Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only women to lead the year-end tennis rankings three straight times. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
Credit: Aaron Doster

Barbora Krejcikova, second from right, and Katerina Siniakova, second from left, of the Czech Republic, hold their trophy accompanied by former players Martina Navratilova, right, and Chris Evert during an awarding ceremony after win the doubles final match of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)
Credit: Refugio Ruiz

Back to Top