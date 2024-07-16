Barstool owner rescued by Coast Guard after losing control of boat off Nantucket

The owner and founder of Barstool Sports lost control of a boat off Massachusetts before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Dave Portnoy, 47, said in a TikTok video that the harrowing Monday rescue off Nantucket happened after he unhooked his boat from buoys. Heavy winds then caused him to drift out to sea, and his engine was dead, he said.

Portnoy said another boater saw that he was in distress and radioed the Coast Guard.