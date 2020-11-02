Barrett to join Supreme Court arguments for the first time

Next week brings a case that could threaten the Affordable Care Act, one that was front and center during Barrett's confirmation hearings last month. Democrats claimed that the Obama-era health law, known as "Obamacare," would be in jeopardy if Barrett joined the court. Trump has urged the court to overturn the law.

The justices have said they will continue to hear cases by phone through at least December. So it’s unclear when Barrett will move in to her offices at the court, taking over the space of her predecessor, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to offer a traditional, short welcome, to Barrett before arguments begin, wishing her “a long and happy career in our common calling.” And the court will have a typical two hours of argument in two cases.

The pandemic has upended other traditions. If the justices were in their courtroom, Barrett would join her colleagues in a round of handshakes before taking the bench, a tradition every time the justices meet for argument or their private conference that was suspended months ago because of the pandemic. Spectators would see her emerge from behind the court's red curtains and take a seat on the far right hand side of the bench, the junior-most justice's seat. She would be seated next to Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first nominee to the court.

And while arguments in the courtroom are a free-for-all, with justices constantly jumping in with questions, the court's phone-arguments are more orderly. Each justice gets to ask each lawyer questions in order of seniority. As the junior justice, Barrett will ask her questions last.