Barnier's bold budget move in France spurs opposition parties to pledge no-confidence vote

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Michel Barnier invoked a special constitutional tool on Monday to push through the controversial 2025 budget without a parliamentary vote. He said it was necessary to ensure stability at a time of deep political divisions.

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and the leftist France Unbowed announced they would file no-confidence motions in response, setting up a vote for as early as Wednesday that could bring down the fragile government.

The decision comes as France grapples with a fractured National Assembly following snap elections in June, which left no party or coalition with a majority. President Emmanuel Macron appointed Barnier in September to break the deadlock and tackle the country's ballooning deficit. However, his austerity budget— featuring 40 billion euros in cuts and 20 billion euros in tax hikes — has been widely criticized, escalating tensions in the lower house.