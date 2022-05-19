ajc logo
Barnes, Mobley, Cunningham unanimous NBA All-Rookie picks

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

National & World News
7 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Detroit guard Cade Cunningham were unanimously voted Wednesday to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

Orlando's Franz Wagner and Houston's Jalen Green were the other players chosen for the first team by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Barnes, the No. 4 pick by the Toronto Raptors, edged Mobley for the Rookie of the Year in the smallest margin under the current format that began in 2002-03. They both received 200 points in the All-Rookie balloting, along with Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 pick.

The second team was New Orleans' Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, Denver's Bones Hyland, Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu and Indiana's Chris Duarte.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

