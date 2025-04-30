Barcelona's attack faces Inter defense in Champions League semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona's high-scoring attack will face Inter Milan's stingy defense in the opening game of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Barcelona has the best attack in the competition with 37 goals scored, while the Italian visitors have allowed just five goals and kept a tournament-best eight clean sheets.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona is as confident as can be after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. That launched the La Liga leaders' bid to sweep a treble of titles in its first season under the German coach.