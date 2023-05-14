Barcelona wins Spanish league for 1st time since 2019, 27th overall

The victory over city rival Espanyol gave Barcelona an insurmountable 85 points from 34 matches, 14 points more than Madrid, which won 1-0 at Getafe on Saturday.

Barcelona has led since the 13th round and holds the league’s best defense with 13 goals conceded — 15 better than any other club. It also has 25 clean sheets.

Barcelona won eight league titles in 11 seasons through 2019. It finished second to Madrid in 2020, then third — behind Madrid and champion Atletico — in 2021. It was second to Madrid last season.

Barcelona’s first title without Messi came in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

