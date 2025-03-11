Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Barcelona reaches quarterfinals of Champions League with 3-1 win over Benfica

Raphinha scored twice and Lamine Yamal once as Barcelona advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Benfica
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Updated 53 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raphinha scored twice and Lamine Yamal once as Barcelona advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday.

The Catalan club advanced 4-1 on aggregate score after last week's 1-0 victory and will play either Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarterfinals.

Raphinha's double makes him the leading scorer in the Champions League this season with 11 goals. He had scored the lone goal last week in Lisbon.

The Brazil forward put Barcelona ahead in the 10th, then assisted in Yamal's 27th-minute goal before adding his second in the 42nd.

Nicolás Otamendi scored for Benfica in the 13th to become the third-oldest scorer in a Champions League knockout game at the age of 37 years, 27 days, according to UEFA. Yamal’s goal meant he became the second-youngest at 17 years, 241 days, it added.

In other matches Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain travels to Liverpool trailing 1-0 from the first leg. Inter Milan hosts Feyenoord on the back of a 2-0 away win in the first leg, and Bayern Munich travels to Bayer Leverkusen after beating its Bundesliga rival 3-0.

PSG the ‘most complete team’

After relying for years on the individual brilliance of big stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG has changed its approach since Luis Enrique’s arrival and the new philosophy is bringing dividends since the turn of the year.

Striker Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a major force within a free-flowing system on offense. In attack, PSG plays with great fluidity and imagination, and a hard-working team defends as a unit.

In Paris last week, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was the main reason behind his team’s smash-and-grab win. He made nine saves, compared to none for PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“This is the most complete team we’ve faced so far,” Liverpool coach Arne Slot said about PSG. “Of course, we have played Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City. But they have so much quality with a great coach. He let them play in a way that is not easy to play against, with an incredible work rate. That is why we have to be at our best.”

Leverkusen hoping for big comeback

Overturning a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich is a tall order, but also a big motivation for Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

“The mindset has to be that if there is a chance, we will fight for it,” he said. “We don’t give up so easily. Three goals? You never know. One goal can change anything.”

Alonso has good reasons to be confident since Bayern had gone six games without a win against Leverkusen prior to the first leg. History, however, is on Bayern's side. The Munich club has made it to the last eight a record 22 times in the Champions League era.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Barcelona's Raphinha, left, celebrates with his teammate Lamine Yamal after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrates at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott scores the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Liverpool stuns PSG with late winner in Champions League and 10-man Barcelona beats Benfica

Mbappé and Vinícius score as Real Madrid joins Barcelona at top of the Spanish league

Sweet Sixteen: Liverpool's lead in Premier League grows to 16 points as ailing Man City loses again

The Latest

Palestinians mourn over the bodies of their relatives killed by an Israeli airstrike in the Netzarim corridor, at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Israel kills 8 Palestinians in Gaza as Hamas says ceasefire talks resume

6m ago

The Latest: Trump administration resumes aid to Ukraine as Kyiv shows openness to 30-day ceasefire

10m ago

Blizzard Entertainment president says 'there's a game for you' no matter what type of player you are

12m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.